Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Shares of SGTX opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.28. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

