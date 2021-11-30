Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

