Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 1,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 174,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Similarweb alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.