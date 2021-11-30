Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,482 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Simmons First National worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 157.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

