Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

QQD stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000.

