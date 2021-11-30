Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 1125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

