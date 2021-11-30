SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Torsten Kreindl Sells 1,500 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Torsten Kreindl sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $453,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Torsten Kreindl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Torsten Kreindl sold 1,040 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $324,469.60.

SITM stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,234. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $319.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 462.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 164,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

