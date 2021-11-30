Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stake Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 612,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,182 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $43,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 150.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 19,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $249,956.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 618,506 shares of company stock worth $7,223,559. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.