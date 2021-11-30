Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.75. Skyline Champion reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of SKY stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.25. 504,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,602. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after purchasing an additional 318,298 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.