SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 225.2 days.

SMA Solar Technology stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 799. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

