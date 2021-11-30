SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 225.2 days.

SMA Solar Technology stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 799. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

