Societe Generale Upgrades Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF) to Hold

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTC:CLPIF opened at $16.90 on Monday.
Compagnie des Alpes Company Profile
