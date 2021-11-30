Societe Generale Upgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to “Buy”

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,142. Diageo has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $210.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.65 and its 200 day moving average is $195.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

