SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.99

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 622940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.