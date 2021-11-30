SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.22

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 1789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWI. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities cut their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $1,446,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $2,244,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SolarWinds by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

