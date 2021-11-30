SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.22

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 1789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $171,000.

SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.