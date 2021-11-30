Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the October 31st total of 488,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SONN opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.67. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 565,671 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 481,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

