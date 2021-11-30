South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to report $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. South State posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSB stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.14. The company had a trading volume of 521,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,458. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.51. South State has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

