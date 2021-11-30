South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to report $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. South State posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover South State.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.
In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SSB stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.14. The company had a trading volume of 521,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,458. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.51. South State has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.
About South State
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
