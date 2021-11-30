S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,605,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $464.93 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $476.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.