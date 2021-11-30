SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 802,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,591 shares during the period. SP Plus accounts for 2.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in SP Plus were worth $24,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. 491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,198. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $638.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

