Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Buys $81,235.35 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 25,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $81,235.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 64,055 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $197,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 79,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $248,060.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $85,867.46.

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,805,500.00.

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,034. Spark Networks SE has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

LOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

