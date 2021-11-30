Spartan Protocol Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.65 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00066996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.46 or 0.08025498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00093578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,631.40 or 0.99821786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021767 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 95,669,686 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

