SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,709,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,872 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 26.6% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.15% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $134,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 39,148 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 374,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 114,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

