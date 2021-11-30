SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $106.40

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.40 and last traded at $107.17, with a volume of 59324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average is $119.19.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.