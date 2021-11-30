Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,831.60 ($37.00).

A number of analysts recently commented on SXS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,370 ($57.09) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,370 ($44.03) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Spectris alerts:

LON SXS traded down GBX 56 ($0.73) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,503 ($45.77). 330,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,383. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,628 ($34.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,779.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,815.82. The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.