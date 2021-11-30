Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 2,831.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,831.60 ($37.00).

Several equities analysts have commented on SXS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,370 ($57.09) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spectris to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,370 ($44.03) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.72) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of SXS traded down GBX 56 ($0.73) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,503 ($45.77). 330,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,779.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,815.82. The firm has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,628 ($34.33) and a one year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.