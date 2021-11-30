Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGSI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 399,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Spectrum Global Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.