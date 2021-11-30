Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SGSI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 399,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Spectrum Global Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.
Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile
