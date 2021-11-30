Speedy Hire’s (SDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of SDY stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £338.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. Speedy Hire has a one year low of GBX 52.30 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

