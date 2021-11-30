SPINDLE Achieves Market Capitalization of $730,699.22 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $730,699.22 and $168.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,546.71 or 0.98152814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00048409 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.18 or 0.00314497 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.25 or 0.00495126 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00182642 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001560 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001070 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

