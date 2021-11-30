Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.26.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

