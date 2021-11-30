Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 188.3% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO David C. Long acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Long bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRLP stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,145. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $372.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

