Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.27

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 2659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

