SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,718 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of SPX FLOW worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 66.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 115,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after buying an additional 111,796 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after buying an additional 74,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 563.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

