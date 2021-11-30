Stakenet (XSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.20 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and $95,404.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.95 or 0.00315003 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010425 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001068 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.00217424 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005082 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 125,883,844 coins and its circulating supply is 122,344,807 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

