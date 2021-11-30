Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.