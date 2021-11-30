Standard Protocol Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and $4.95 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00063908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00072723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00094989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.58 or 0.07723125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.91 or 0.99867995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

