Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.80% of Standex International worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Standex International by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Standex International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:SXI opened at $106.91 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $73.52 and a one year high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $239,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,278 shares of company stock worth $2,574,574. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.