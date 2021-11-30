State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 786 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APOG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

APOG stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 727.27%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

