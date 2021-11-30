State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,217 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

