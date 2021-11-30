State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFIN opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $1,708,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

