State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $10,668,000 in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

