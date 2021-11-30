State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $795,000 Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth $425,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after purchasing an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

SWM opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $941.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

