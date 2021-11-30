State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $820,000 Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quidel were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Quidel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,888,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Quidel by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $149.80 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.36.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

