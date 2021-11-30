State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.72. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

