State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 786 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,267,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.37. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

