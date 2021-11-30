State Street Corp Boosts Position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Marlin Business Services worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRLN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Marlin Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 245.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 628.4% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 106,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $275.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 45.85% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.