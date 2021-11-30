State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 2,314.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333,110 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $186.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

