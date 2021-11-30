State Street Corp Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 33.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRTG opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $200.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRTG. JMP Securities cut their target price on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,885 shares of company stock worth $134,020 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

