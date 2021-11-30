State Street Corp Invests $3.79 Million in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 262,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $3,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 997.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 185,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after buying an additional 131,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

