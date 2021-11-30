State Street Corp Makes New Investment in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 200,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $464,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $257.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

