State Street Corp Purchases 20,095 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 76.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $269.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

